Green Deals: LawnMaster 12A 18-inch Electric Lawn Mower $100, more

Amazon offers the LawnMaster 12A 18-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $99.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. This affordable lawn mower arrives with a cordless design and an 18-inch cutting deck. Weighing in at just 35-pounds, it’s going to be easy to manuever around and get started mowing quickly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code 9HVVBRTL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $43, today’s deal saves you $18 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light has a maximum brightness of 3,000-lumens, which is pretty killer. With three different modes, you’ll be able to run it dim all the time, dim all the time and bright when motion is detected, and off all the time, only turning on when motion is detected. The 2200mAh battery built-into this light is recharged via the sun’s rays, and you’ll find plenty of life here to last all night long. It’s even IP65 waterproof, ensuring it’ll last even in harsh outdoor elements. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $207.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. We did see it drop to $199 for Prime Day, but otherwise, discounts have been rare in 2020. ecobee completely redesigned its latest thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

