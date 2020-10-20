GMC Hummer EV electric pickup design leaks in ad ahead of unveiling

The design of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck has leaked in an ad ahead of the unveiling event later today.

GM is preparing to unveil the GMC Hummer EV, which it describes as an electric “supertruck”, tonight at 8 PM ET.

The automaker has been teasing the vehicle for months with video and teaser images, but we haven’t got a full look at the electric pickup’s design until now.

We’ve now got our first look at the exterior design of the vehicle thanks to an ad that has leaked ahead of the event.

GM has apparently prepared an ad to promote GMC Hummer EV reservations and the media content has leaked on the forums.

Here’s a screenshot of the ad via the Hummer Chat forum:

The ad does mention that the vehicle shown is “simulated” and that “actual production model may vary”, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not the design of the vehicle — just that it’s not an actual picture.

Electrek’s Seth Weintraub who saw the Hummer EV prototype at GM’s EV day earlier this year says that the vehicle is very similar to what he saw that day. “It is definitely a Hummer”

GM has also released a list of features for the new electric pickup truck:

1,000 horsepower

11,500 pound feet of torque

Open air infinity roof

Modular sky panels

0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds

Adrenaline Mode

Crab Mode

Ultium Battery

Super fast charging

Next Gen SuperCruise

Ultra vision camera

Between those features and the picture, we already have a good idea of what the Hummer EV is about, but we will see the full truck and all its features later today.

Tune in at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on Electrek for all the details.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, this is not for everyone. It is a massive truck. It’s likely going to be expensive and not really efficient.

But it has the potential to be cool enough to convince people who buy these kind of trucks to go electric.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

I am fascinated to see how it is received because there’s truly nothing like it out there.

