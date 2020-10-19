Green Deals: Anker Powerhouse 200 Solar Generator $196, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $195.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $230. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $29.80 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay up to $40 for this bundle and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re an avid battery user, making the switch to Panasonic’s rechargeable eneloop lineup is a good idea. This bundle includes 16 AAA batteries that are rated for up to 2,100 recharges with a capacity of 2000mAh. They will arrive pre-charged and are said to keep up to 70% capacity for 10-years. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for the same price at B&H. Having dropped from $30, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Delivering a pair of individually-controllable outlets to your setup, TP-Link’s smart plug works with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control. You’ll also be able to use the companion app for configuring automations and schedules. There’s also no need for an additional hub, making it a solid option for those getting started. Over 1,200 customers have left as 4.7/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.