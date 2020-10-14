Green Deals: 24-pack Sylvania LED Light Bulbs $25, more

Amazon offers its Prime members a 24-pack of Sylvania A19 Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $25 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally had a $40 value but it’s trended around $30 at various retailers recently. The big news here is that today’s offer equates to around $1 per bulb, which is amongst the best offers we’ve ever seen. Switching to LED light bulbs has a number of perks, including lower costs per month and longer lifespans. In fact, you can expect up to 11,000 hours of use per bulb. This bundle is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 19,000 reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $103.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but trends around $150 more regularly. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 14.5A electric motor and provides 1.76GPM of pressure. With fall weather here, having a gas and oil-free option like this around the house will make cleaning leaves and summer grime all the easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch 24V Electric Lawn Mower at $209.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Greenworks provides two 24V 4Ah batteries with purchase here, plus a wall charger, and an integrated clipping bagger. If you’re looking to ditch the oil and gas routine this year, but don’t have a particularly large yard, this model is worth a look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find more Greenworks deals down below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

