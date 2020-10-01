Green Deals: 6-pack 100W Dimmable BR40 LED Light Bulbs $30, more

Sunco’s Amazon storefront offers a 6-pack of its BR40 100W Dimmable LED Lights for $29.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $35 or so price tag and a pretty solid offer on a per bulb basis. Switching to LED light bulbs, especially on larger sockets like this, is a great way to score significant savings over time. This model is a 100W equivalent, so you’re getting plenty of juice here. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,7000 Amazon reviewers.

Head below for more deals on energy-saving fans and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off ceiling fans and lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Monte Carlo Orville 60-inch LED Ceiling Fan for $259. That’s down from the original $850 price tag and regular $400 going rate. We previously saw it for around $300. This model offers an ultra-modern design that’s sleek, offers three blades, and an integrated 18W LED downlight. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more in today’s sale.

Woot is now offering the AmazonBasics Portable Eco-Smart Space Heater for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $100 or so and currently fetching $105 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 30% off and the lowest we can find. Just in time for the cooler months, this portable space heater features a wood finish as well as an adjustable electronic thermostat (65- to 85-degrees), an easy-to-read LED display, and an over-heat sensor for safety. It has 750W and 1500W power settings along with an ECO-smart option, a remote control, and the ability to heat rooms up to 1,000-square feet. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers.

