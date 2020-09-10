Tesla promises more urban Superchargers in Europe to support growth

Tesla deployed a new urban Supercharger V3 in Berlin and promises to deploy more urban Supercharger stations to support growth in Europe.

At first, Tesla’s Supercharger network aimed at enabling long-distance travel between major urban areas by strategically positioning the charging station along major highways.

However, as Tesla started releasing cheaper vehicles, more apartment dwellers who don’t necessarily have access to home charging started purchasing its vehicles, and now the automaker is trying to provide more charging solutions for regular charging in cities.

In 2017, it launched its new Urban Superchargers to address the situation.

Today, Tesla opened a new Supercharger V3 in the heart of Berlin in order to support local owners:

The new Supercharger station resides on the EUREF Campus near the Gasometer Schöneberg tower where Tesla was rumored to locate its Tesla European design center.

Jeroen van Tilburg, the manager in charge of charging infrastructure in Europe for Tesla, commented at the event:

“Now, as part of our commitment to make Tesla ownership easy and convenient for everyone including those without immediate access to home or workplace charging, we are expanding out supercharging network into city centres.”

Tesla’s fleet in Europe is expected to grow rapidly starting next year with the start of Model Y production at GIgafactory Berlin.

The automaker is also bringing Model 3 production locally, which should result in lower prices than importing vehicles produced in California.

Tesla has now 1,971 Supercharger stations with 17,467 Superchargers around the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.