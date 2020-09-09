It’s World EV Day — how are people recognizing it?

World EV Day is a simple yet effective concept: “Celebrating EV ownership, worldwide.” And we all know it seems like there’s a “day” for everything — it’s also National Teddy Bear Day today, too (seriously) — but World EV Day could really make a difference. This is the very first annual World EV Day. So what’s going on around the world to mark it?

What’s happening on World EV Day

Since 2020 World EV Day, which was created by UK sustainability media company Green.TV, is a largely social media-led campaign to engage consumers around the sustainability benefits of EVs. Let’s take a look at what’s going on on Twitter.

First off, Drive Tesla in Canada gets in on the fun:

It’s World EV day! Let’s see your favourite picture of your EV…bonus points if it includes a Canadian backdrop. I’ll start (mine is the Model 3) 🔋 🔌 🚗 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/u4urbK9sVj — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) September 9, 2020

British consul general Toronto and deputy trade commissioner North America Jenny Young hopped on the EV bandwagon in Toronto as a new EV owner:

Good morning! It is @World_EV_Day and my new zero emission official car just arrived!

I am charging the car with ⚡️and myself with tea ☕️

Watch this space for climate-friendly transport themed tweets today.

🚲 🚗 🛴 🚌 @COP26 pic.twitter.com/jAWFykDihG — Jenny Young 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@JennyYoungUK) September 9, 2020

Nissan has built its 500,00th Leaf at its Sunderland facility in the UK:

Nissan builds 500,000th Leaf in Sunderland factory – The 500,000th Nissan Leaf has rolled off the production line, just in time to celebrate World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day.

The milestone was achieved at Nissan’s Sunderland factory, which has built almost 175,000 Leafs since i… pic.twitter.com/FOBRAhqbm5 — Paul Richardson (@ValleyTuning) September 9, 2020

Swiss-Swedish tech company posted a how-to video on installing AC chargers at home:

Good Energy talked about how to make paying for EV charging simpler with Zap-Map in the UK:

Today is #WorldEVDay, the week that @Zap_Map launched a new way to make paying for EV charging simple. One of the reasons Good Energy invested in Zap-Map was to help make Zap-Pay a reality! Here's what else we're doing to accelerate EVs: https://t.co/90aynhpuWd pic.twitter.com/3m35oi4TKo — Good Energy (@GoodEnergy) September 9, 2020

And Tata Motors weighed in from Bangalore, India, about Nexons:

On the occasion of @World_EV_Day, here are the highlights of the proud owners of #NexonEV – The Electric SUV powered by #Ziptron in Bangalore, as they rendezvous at a Tribes Meet in Narsapura on Sunday, 6th September! Want to join the electrifying Nexon EV Tribe? pic.twitter.com/ZbxQGFRAMq — Tata Motors Electric Mobility (@TatamotorsEV) September 9, 2020

The UK government used the occasion to actually implement initiatives.

The UK’s Department for Transport will deliver a £12 million funding package that will enable a series of EV technology competitions. It’s also considering policy recommendations put forward by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) that are meant to speed up EV adoption. This includes more chargepoints, more signage, and painting EV spaces green.

Further, Highways England has launched a £9.3 million scheme that will allow businesses to try EVs for free before they buy. They will work with local authorities to offer businesses with diesel van fleets a free trial of electric vans for two months.

And it’s not pegged to World EV Day, but in May, French President Emmanuel Macron announced an €8 billion ($8.8 billion) plan Tuesday to revive the country’s auto industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing production and sales of electric vehicles is central to the plan.

(And if you know of any other governments who did the same today, please let me know below!)

Electrek’s Take

This is one of those “days” that could really make an impact in the long term. (Unlike National Cheese Pizza Day, on September 5. And I like cheese pizza, but it’s not going to change the world.)

Hopefully World EV Day will quickly gain momentum, bring more EVs more into the mainstream at a faster pace, and help boost support for better motoring and for a cleaner environment.

If more people put demand on automakers for EVs, then the automakers would have to prioritize what their customers want. With such government support as incentives and charging infrastructure, this can happen even faster and more efficiently.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.