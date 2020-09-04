Green Deals: Kobalt 24V Electric Trimmer + Blower Combo $129, more

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 2-piece 24V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit at $129. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but trends around $160. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. This bundle includes everything you need to tidy up outdoor spaces this summer. Both sport a cordless design and it ships with a 24V battery for power, along with a wall charger. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 20JESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s deal saves you $10 and 40% from its regular going rate. If you’re searching for a way to light up your home without having to run electrical wires, this is a fantastic option. The sun powers these LED lights and they’ll each provide up to 650-lumens of brightness. Combined, that’s over 1,200-lumens being added to the outside of your home, which is more than enough to upgrade your curb appeal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $129.99 shipped. Having dropped from $190, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the 2020 low. This Philips Hue bundle is a great way to dive into the ecosystem and includes the required HomeKit-enabled bridge and more. Color Ambiance LED bulbs give you plenty of ways to add some flair into your setup, and one of the Philips Hue Dimmer Switches completes the package. Notable features here alongside the color lighting include Siri, Alexa and Assistant control, the ability to set automations, and more. Over 720 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

