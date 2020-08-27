Green Deals: RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower $300 off, more

- Aug. 27th 2020 1:13 pm ET

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,699 shipped. That’s good for $300 off and a match of the standard discount throughout 2020. This RYOBI riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. As one of RYOBI’s most recent releases, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked from the regular $149 price tag, and thus, a new all-time low. With fall weather approaching, it’s a great idea to have a pressure washer on-hand for extra clean up around your property. This model ditches the gas and oil for a fully electric design that’s capable of pushing 1800PSI, which should be plenty for most jobs around the house. You’ll receive three quick-connect nozzles for various tasks with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Switch with HomeKit for $29.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $40. Today’s deal returns to the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention. Leviton’s sleek in-wall dimmer notably offers support for HomeKit, making it easy to control your lights and more with Siri. It supports 3-way setups with up to four remote units, so you can set the mood accordingly. Be sure to note, that it does require a neutral wire for install. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

