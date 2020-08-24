Green Deals: Score off-season savings on Kobalt electric snow shovel at $89, more

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower (tool only) for $89 shipped. Regularly $129, today’s deal beats our previous mention and delivers some solid offseason savings. Once the snow does start to fall again, you’ll be able to count on this shovel to blast through the grunt work. It weighs in a 15-pounds and offers 12-inches of clearing width. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Segway’s electric scooters and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals, including a fresh batch of offers today.

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart home products priced from $16.50 Prime shipped when you use item-specific promo codes. Our favorite deal is the HomeKit/Alexa/Assistant Wi-Fi Smart Switch for $16.59 with the code DBUZMOMU and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its list price of $24, today’s discount saves you 30% and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Offering support for Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s Assistant, this smart switch is compatible with all three major platforms. Plus, no hub is needed for it to function. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

Amazon is offering the COAST G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight for $5.98 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Most of 2020, this flashlight has gone for $10 or more, with it dropping to $8 in recent months. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This flashlight offers an LED beam that’s designed for inspecting items, which means it’s quite focused and precise. It’ll run for up to 10-hours on a set of AAA batteries and the included pocket clip makes it easy to store when not in use. It has a rear switch which is easily triggered by a finger and toggles it off when you no longer need the illumination.

