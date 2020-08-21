Classic Rolls-Royce cars are going into production with electric powertrain starting at $450,000

Rolls-Royce has yet to go electric, but a company is now bringing to production electric classic Rolls-Royce Phantoms and Silver Clouds starting at $450,000.

The project is coming from electric classic car converter Lunaz based in Silverstone, England.

What is particularly interesting about this project is that unlike most electric conversions, it is not a one-off project.

Lunaz is planning a production run of 30 units.

David Lorenz, Founder of Lunaz, commented on the project:

The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce. We are answering the need to marry beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability, and sustainability of an electric powertrain. More than ever we are meeting demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history. We are proud to make a classic Rolls-Royce relevant to a new generation.

They do a complete ground-up restoration of a classic Rolls-Royce and then install Lunaz’s “proprietary electric powertrain and full suite of hardware and software upgrades.”

Prices start at £350,000 ($458,000) for a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud by Lunaz and £500,000 for a Phantom ($654,000).

Of course, it’s not cheap, but you don’t just get a classic Rolls-Royce with a subpar electric powertrain.

The electric conversion is impressive here.

Lunaz claims to be able to fit a 120 kWh battery pack in the Phantom and a 80 kWh battery pack in the Silver Cloud. They claim that it would enable a 300 miles range in each car, which could be optimistic but not too far from the truth.

Lunaz is now taking reservations for both the electric Phantoms and Silver Clouds. They have completed a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and shared a few pictures of the project:

