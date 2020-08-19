Quick Charge Podcast: August 19, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Gigafactory Nevada is getting another battery production line, Panasonic invests extra $100 million
- Tesla Roadster: Elon Musk confirms race car-like centerlock wheels
- Lucid reveals impressive 300 kW charge rate for Air electric car, bi-directional charging, and more
- 2021 Porsche Taycan gets small speed boost, color HUD, new charging options, more
- Lucid electric SUV prototype spotted ahead of launch
- After three electric moped deaths, here are the new safety enforcements Revel is rolling out
- The 55 MPH Super Soco CPx electric maxiscooter is hitting the streets at a reduced price
