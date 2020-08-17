Tesla Gigafactory Texas moves at lightning speed with pile drivers already on site

- Aug. 17th 2020 1:33 pm ET

0

Tesla Gigafactory Texas is moving at lightning speed with pile drivers already on-site – meaning that the foundations are coming soon.

After Tesla finally confirmed a site next to Austin for its next gigafactory in the US last month, the automaker started moving quickly to build the factory.

A contractor quickly took over the site and started ground preparation to clear a massive space to start construction at the 2,000-acre piece of land.

Up to now, it was still mainly just moving dirt, but Tesla has now brought a few pile drivers at the site, which means that it is getting ready to start building the foundations for the first few buildings:

A pile driver is a device used to drive piles into soil to provide foundation support for buildings.

As per the last drone flyover last weekend, we can see 4 of them already on-site – hinting at Tesla starting to work on foundations soon:

As shown in the video, it looks like Tesla is planning to first build a long building at the site:

Tesla has not shared a clear timeline for when the construction of the new factory will be completed, but we’ve got a good idea of it thanks to the vehicle programs Tesla plans to produce at Gigafactory Texas.

The automaker wants to produce the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi electric trucks at the location by the end of next year.

Tesla is also planning to produce Model Y and Model 3 vehicles at the factory, and we’ve heard that the automaker plans on deploying some level of Model Y production at the plant first.

Last week, Jerome Guillen, Tesla President of Automotive, said that Tesla Gigafactory Texas is ‘happening full speed’ and they opened several jobs for the project.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Gigafactory Texas

Tesla Gigafactory Texas

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger