Tesla Gigafactory Texas is ‘happening full speed’, says president of automotive, lots of job openings

Tesla president of automotive Jerome Guillen says that “Gigafactory Texas is happening at full speed” as the automaker is already announcing a lot of job openings.

After Tesla finally confirmed a site next to Austin for its next factory in the US last month, the automaker started moving quickly.

A contractor has already taken over the site and started ground preparation to clear a massive space to start construction.

Originally, Tesla used its core team that worked on other Gigafactories to move forward with Gigafactory Texas, but it now also has to hire a local team for construction and soon production.

Jerome Guillen, Tesla President of Automotive, posted on LinkedIn earlier this week:

Giga Texas is happening, full speed! Lots of job openings. Matt is a great leader and is looking for supply chain experts for large-scale construction. Please apply if you are interested, feel qualified, and want to embrace the project of a lifetime!

“Matt” is Matt Burkholder, Tesla’s director of global supply management, and he is building a new supply management team for Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla has now listed about 40 new job openings for Gigafactory Texas.

Most have to do with the construction of the new factory, but Tesla is also looking for environmental engineers, supply chain managers, automation engineers, mechanical engieers, factory design engineers, and more.

As we previously reported, Tesla is planning to move fast at the new factory.

The automaker wants to produce the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi electric trucks at the location by the end of next year.

Tesla is also planning to produce Model Y and Model 3 vehicles at the factory, and we heard that the automaker plans on deploying some level of Model Y production at the plant first.

Here’s the latest drone flyover video of the factory site:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.