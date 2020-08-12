Quick Charge Podcast: August 12, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla slashes price of CCS retrofit for Model S and Model X
- Tesla researchers show path to next-gen battery cell with breakthrough energy density
- Tesla ‘Big Battery’ shows record 270 MW range after expansion
- Tesla Gigafactory Texas is ‘happening full speed’, says president of automotive, lots of job openings
- Tesla announces 5 for 1 stock split, TSLA jumps 8%
- A Tesla Solar Roof system is deployed for under $30,000
- EGEB: US power use to drop 3.4% due to COVID-19 in 2020
- Why isn’t US commercial solar’s massive potential being tapped?
- Free app provides safer micromobility-specific GPS navigation for e-bikes and scooters
