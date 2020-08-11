A Tesla Solar Roof system is deployed for under $30,000

Tesla has deployed a rare solar roof system for under $30,000 (after incentives) as it accelerates deployment of the new solar product.

I say “new”, but the Tesla solar roof has technically been around for a few years.

However, deployment has been relatively slow until recently.

Tesla limited deployment as it kept testing the product for longevity and to improve the speed of installation, which is a big bottleneck for the product to go mainstream.

That’s where Tesla Solar Roof version 3 comes in.

Tesla claims that it can install the new version faster and it was able to slash the price of the solar system.

While Tesla’s listed solar roof prices have indeed been slashed, many buyers have reported that the price ends up being quite a bit higher after Tesla surveys the site and everything is accounted for.

We have yet to see an installation for less than $30,000, but now a new Tesla Solar Roof reveals an “almost finished” system that is going to end up costing less than $30,000.

Robby Valles posted about his new installation on Twitter:

my tesla solar roof project is almost finished! still some small things left but electrical should be finished monday 😆 gets yours here: https://t.co/3LIqD4TI58 #tesla #solarroof pic.twitter.com/dsSqXyNczM — robby valles (@robby) August 9, 2020

The video shows a very good looking roof, but the most interesting part is that he shared the bill and it showed a price of $34,000:

After the 26% federal tax credit, the whole system will have cost him less than $30,000.

However, it is on the smaller side in terms of capacity with 7.3 kW.

Back in March, Tesla announced that it achieved “solar roof production of 1,000 roofs per week.”

But as we reported at the time, it was a bit of an exaggeration since the actual production rate was 4 MW — meaning that the average installation would need to be 4 kW in order to install 1,000 roofs with that capacity.

Most installations that we have seen so far have been significantly higher than 4 kW and even higher than Valles’ 7.3 kW solar roof system.

Last month, Tesla announced that it tripled solar roof installations last quarter, but it only deployed 27 MW of solar during the quarter.

That includes both solar panels and solar roof and adds up to about 2,000 kW of solar installations per week – showing that installations are still the bottleneck for Tesla’s Solar Roof.

Here Valles shared a few more pictures of his new installation on Twitter:

