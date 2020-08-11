Get a bundle of motion-sending LED lights for $23 + more Green Deals

Sengled USA via Amazon offers a 4-pack Motion Sensor BR30 LED Light Bulbs for $23.49 Prime shipped when the on-page is clipped. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention. Sengled’s LED light bulbs go beyond your typical BR30 build with a built-in motion sensor. The light will remain illuminated for 90-seconds when motion is detected. It’s a great way to cutdown on necessary energy use without having to add sensors to your setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on motion-sensing lights, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is discounting a selection of LED light bulbs and accessories starting at $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Mr Beams Networked LED Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System for $42.20. Down from $59, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen in 5-months. This outdoor lighting system bundles two Mr Beams spotlights with built-in motion sensors. Both are wirelessly linked together so that when one detects movement, both will light up. The spotlights have a 200-lumen brightness and can easily be mounted to the side of your home, trees, and more. Over 850 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Amazon offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler 8-zone Controller for $161.08 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s down from the usual $230 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.