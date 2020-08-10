Quick Charge Podcast: August 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is considering a home ‘energy package’ with solar, Powerwall, EV charger bundle
- Tesla is improving driving visualizations to differentiate cars in its own lineup
- Tesla adds ‘spaceship’ to future potential products to work on for its designers
- Tesla could get cut out of Korea’s generous EV incentive after taking the bulk of it
- Tesla paid almost $100 million for Gigafactory Texas land in Austin
- Hyundai launches IONIQ as new EV brand, confirms 3 new electric cars
- EGEB: Simon Cowell on 27hp electric motorcycle (w/pedals) accident: RTFM
- How Mauritians are using human hair to try to curb the giant oil spill
- Tern GSD mighty-yet-mini electric utility bike gets big upgrades
