Nature Power 110W Solar Panel Bundle $89 + more Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $88.88. Today’s deal is over $80 off the original price and down $60 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Segway offers its Drift W1 Electric Skates for $179.99 shipped when promo code WELCOME20 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the original $500 price tag and regular $350 or more going rate. It also beats our previous mention by $100, which was an Amazon all-time low. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Fully electric with up to 45-minutes of run-time, these unique transporters can move you at up to 12MPH. Additionally, with a max capacity of 220-pounds, these futuristic shoes can handle adults and kids. My favorite part? Integrated RGB lighting lets you ride in style wherever your adventures take you. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KL110 Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $17 going rate, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount and brings the price down to a new 2020 Amazon low. Sporting out of the box integration with Alexa and Assistant, TP-Link’s Kasa smart bulb is an affordable way to adopt smart home lighting. Alongside just being able to turn the bulb on and off, it can be dimmed for setting the mood during a movie or to help wind down ahead of bed time. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

