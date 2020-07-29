Brighten your workspace with this 16,000-lumen shop light kit at $39.50, more in today’s Green Deals

Xi Run (99% positive feedback past 30-days) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Hykolity 4,000-lumen Linkable LED Shop Lights for $39.59 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $55 going rate, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and is among the best that we’ve tracked. If your garage needs more lighting, this is a fantastic way to add it. Each LED light outputs around 4,000-lumens, giving you a total brightness of 16,000-lumens when each row is powered on. You can link each light together so one plug or switch powers them all on easily, removing the need to wire each one individually. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on AeroGarden’s Harvest Slim Countertop Garden, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Macy’s is now offering the Goodful by AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $190, today’s deal is as much as 57% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous deal price with similar 6-plant AeroGardens selling in the $140 range at Amazon right now. Including everything you need to grow your own herbs and veggies indoors, it has an LED grow light and a handy water reminder system in place as well. The included 6-pod seed kit will have you growing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil with ease, along with an included bottle of Miracle-Gro plant food to keep everyone healthy. Rated 4+ stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $22.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $40, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot right now, it just recently dropped to $30 and is now down the extra 23%. Today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen this year. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 565 customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.