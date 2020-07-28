Add four dusk-to-dawn LED night lights to your home for $12, more in today’s Green Deals

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Lumi Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $15 going rate, this saves you 20% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If there are areas in your home that can cause a stumble in the night, you might want to check into adding these lights around the house. Through sensors, they’ll automatically turn on when it gets dark and off once it’s bright again. Perfect for bathrooms, closets, hallways, and more, these LED lights take up very little electricity while providing a very valuable feature. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Coleman’s 4-person Sundome Trent, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent for $84.52 shipped. Typically priced at $100, today’s offer is among the best we’ve tracked in months. This tent design has snag-free, continuous pole sleeves to make setup a breeze. Along its base, owners will find a vent that’s said to boost overall airflow. Two windows take things even further while also providing you with a couple of different viewpoints. Coleman touts that this offering is up to 33% more water-resistant when compared with its other tents thanks to its implementation of welded floors and inverted seams. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far it sits at 5/5 stars.

Today we’ve found a few DEWALT and SKIL discounted tools now priced from $51 at Amazon. Our top pick is the DEWALT 1000W Car Power Inverter (DXAEPI1000) for $117.57 shipped. That’s $32+ off the typical rate and is the best offer we’ve seen there in months. Attaching this DEWALT offering to your car is a great way to ensure everyone has all the power they could ever need. It boasts 1000-watts that send power to dual 120V AC outlets and three 3.1A USB-A charging ports. This means that you’ll have enough juice to top off everything from a MacBook to power tools, and more. An integrated LCD screen shows real-time usage information. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more tools on sale.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.