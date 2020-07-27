Score two energy monitoring Wi-Fi smart plugs for $10 each, more in today’s Green Deals

Woot is currently offering a 2-pack of Etekcity’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs with Auto Night Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $27 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Each smart plug has a built-in night light which can help guide the way to the kitchen or bathroom when it’s dark in your house. Energy monitoring is also present, helping you find the power draws in your home and eliminate them. You’ll also find both Assistant and Alexa support here, delivering smart home compatibility on a broad spectrum. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Segway’s Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $469.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $1. This adult-ready kickscooter boasts a powerful 300-watt electric motor. This allows it to transport you from A to B at 15MPH speeds. Its battery lasts long enough to provide up to 15-miles of range. A weight capacity of 220-pounds makes this a suitable option for kids and adults alike. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Amazon is offering the Rachio R3e 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $129.99 shipped. This is a match for the second-best price that we’ve seen and is down nearly $20 from what it goes for at Home Depot. Offering control for eight zones of sprinklers in your yard, this smart controller takes the hassle out of watering. Rachio ships the R3e with “Weather Intelligence” which packs features like rain, wind, freeze, and saturation skip along with seasonal shift. All of this combines to help reduce unnecessary watering, saving you money and helping the environment out at the same time. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

