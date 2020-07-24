Day6 Samson e-bike Review: Grandma’s speedy low rider e-bike

Day6 is a bike company on the path to electrify their bike lineup. Although the bike is made for accessibility, the detail that has gone into the geometry and design really shine through in a race-car feeling.

Day6 bikes are new to me and I believe new to a lot of the electric bike community as well. I think they have the potential to take the market by storm. This electric bike is very new and very good. Although it amounts to a conversion at the moment, it’s still worth a good look.

What if I told you that this total tractor seat comfort bike could hold over 400lbs, corner like a sports car, and allows more riders into electric cycling?

The Day6 totally does.

I want to focus on the ride aspect since it’s absolutely amazing. After that, we’ll talk about some of the livability issues I’ve had, and then the bright future for the bike.

Day6 Electric Samson tech specs

Motor: Bafang BBSHD Mid-Drive

Bafang BBSHD Mid-Drive Battery: 36V 13.8Ah, integrated into frame

36V 13.8Ah, integrated into frame Range: 25-50 miles (40-80km)

25-50 miles (40-80km) Gearing: 1×8 Speed Shimano Deore 11-32 Tooth

1×8 Speed Shimano Deore 11-32 Tooth Frame: Aluminum

Aluminum Tires: 26×2.35 Kenda Kahn

26×2.35 Kenda Kahn Price: $3,679 MSRP

$3,679 MSRP Extras: Completely unique hybrid/recumbent frame, wide seat footprint with rear seat rest, high BMX handlebars, full-color display, 180mm hydraulic TRP disc brakes

I like big bikes

At first glance, the Samson is a combination of comfort and accessibility. The low step-through height, the bottom bracket forward position, and those tall ape hanger bars make this bike super easy to walk into and feel like sitting in a car. This bike was specially made for those who have lower back pain. Instead of riding on a full recumbent or a mobility trike, now there’s an option that is less cumbersome and less stigmatizing.

The Day6 also supports a good deal of weight on the frame: 400lbs. While the cargo capacity is limited, this means a large rider is completely at home, such as 19-year NBA veteran, Pistons power forward, and World Champion Rick Mahorn and 18-year NFL veteran and seven-time Pro Bowler Lomas Brown. You don’t need to be taller than a refrigerator to enjoy the bikes, ‘cause there’s one other aspect that completely shocked me.

Sports-car feel

The Day6 has remarkable handling and steering. A big part of it is the lower position of the rider, and thus a low center of gravity. Another part of it is the seat. On account of all that surface area, the extra contact with your hips enables finer, more intuitive balance that can be leveraged to steer the bike effortlessly. I was so enthralled I decided to do some donuts at the high-school. The bike made me feel so confident that I crashed while riding way too fast, I had a blast. I really didn’t expect to like this bike so much, but this fresh take on cycling made my week. Let’s make a hard turn and talk about some of the negatives, shall we?

Livability issues

Although there are different sizes to fit all sorts of people, comparatively, the bike is tall and long, so if you’re commuting or parking the bike in an apartment, you’d best make some space for it. That long wheelbase may or may not fit on a car rack, be aware of that. Despite the cornering I mentioned earlier, off-road, the bike lacks control, since there is very little weight on the front tire. For flat stuff, you’re probably ok, but tight, technical riding isn’t a strong suit. I use backpacks a lot, so on account of the seat, I was out of luck there. I wish I opted for the rear rack listed on the Day6 bikes’ website. My bad.

Conspicuously absent from this review is the mention of specific components. Let’s do that now.

Components, not so important (in my opinion)

Mechanically, there are differences between the models, such as the brakes, shifter, tire size. This model, the Samson, had hydraulic discs, and Shimano Deore shifting, which I really enjoyed.

Electrically, Day6 is currently in the process of evolving their bikes to the electric market. Right now the bikes are conversions, which is normal for bike companies who are headed down this path. You can get a mid-drive option, as reviewed, with a Bafang BBSHD, a classic performer, or the hub drive option listed on their site. I’m going to guess that Day6 is trying a few options, and will soon hone in on a more factory-made electric bike.

Future outlook

Here in the USA, the largest market for electric bikes is baby boomers. As father time creeps in, bikes like the Day6 will become more and more popular. When the demography and population pyramid realigns to normal, we’ll still have these great bikes for years to come. I’m really excited to have found and showcase this company to you — the viewer — because I think it will help more people enjoy our beautiful country. Electric bikes have changed people’s lives with their capabilities, and the Day6 bikes are another way of extending that reach. Even if you don’t need one for physical reasons, the bike is loads of fun and if you’re like me, that’s why you love electric bikes in the first place.

