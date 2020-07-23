Score four Wi-Fi smart switches for under $9 each, more in today’s Green Deals

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Switches for $34.59 shipped with the code LII5VX7Q and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s deal saves you around 23% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Each of these switches adds voice control to a room of your home, plus it can be tied into automations within the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Samsung SmartThings apps. This can help save on energy bills because it makes it super simple to turn lights off when you leave the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on motion-sensing LED flood lights, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the GE LED+ Linkable Motion 1,200-lumen LED Flood Light for $14.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $20, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. These bulbs pack motion-sensing and 1,200-lumens of brightness to light up your yard whenever someone walks into view of the bulb. The lights even link together to create up to four zones, allowing motion detection in one area to trigger lights in another part of your yard for further illumination. Plus, these bulbs are designed to be used outdoors, meaning they’re built to withstand just about any type of weather. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Rakuten is currently offering the Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Nest Mini Speaker and two smart plugs for $189 shipped. Don’t forget to sign-up for a free Rakuten account to collect cashback and more. Down from the $238 price tag you’d pay for all of the bundled smart home gear, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $8 of the combined 2020 lows on everything, and marks the best we’ve seen in months. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design complete with a frosted glass display. Alongside integrating with the rest of your Google Assistant-powered setup, you’re looking at added energy savings which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Throw in the Nest Mini, and you’ll be able issue voice commands to the thermostat and two smart plugs. Nearly 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.