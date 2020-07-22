Tesla releases new pictures of Model Y production line at Gigafactory Shanghai

Tesla has shared new pictures of its upcoming Model Y production line at Gigafactory Shanghai in China ahead of the start of production.

As we previously reported, Tesla has taken a new vehicle introduction strategy for Model Y.

Unlike previous vehicle programs, which were launched in different markets with vehicles imported from Tesla’s Fremont factory in California, Tesla is only introducing Model Y in new markets once the vehicle is produced there.

Tesla is currently building giant new buildings next to its existing Gigafactory Shanghai in order to make room for the Model Y production lines, and it is building a new factory near Berlin with plans to build Model Y vehicles there.

With its Q2 2020 financial results, the automaker has shared new pictures from inside the new buildings at Gigafactory Shanghai:

Several people are releasing drone videos of the plant, but Tesla has now even shared rare pictures from inside the buildings where it is deploying the new Model Y production lines.

Here’s s picture of the press that will build the body of Model Y vehicles:

The automaker also shared pictures of the robots that are being deployed on the production line to build Model Y vehicles in China:

In its results, Tesla commented on the successful launch of the made-in-China Model 3, which is built at Gigafactory Shanghai:

Model 3 has received a strong reception in China, not only becoming the best-selling EV, but also competing with mid-sized premium sedans, such as BMW 3-series and Mercedes C-Class. This is not surprising given Model 3’s lower price point (even before subsidies and vehicle tax), reduced operating costs and industry-leading standard equipment.

The automaker also added that Model Y deliveries should start in 2021:

Construction for Model Y lines in the Shanghai factory is progressing as planned, with first deliveries expected in 2021.

Previous comments have hinted at a start of production in late 2020 and deliveries in early 2021.

