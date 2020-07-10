Tackle outdoor dirt with RYOBI’s all-in-one electric power cleaner at $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Update: Sold out.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Electric Power Cleaner with two batteries for $99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and the best we’ve seen by $40. Ditch the gas and oil pressure washer this year for a truly cordless electric model. It’s a great way to cleanup around your house without breaking the bank. There’s also a 3-in-1 nozzle design, which offers three different modes for just the right job. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS220 Smart Dimmer Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $26, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Helmed by Alexa and Assistant support, this in-wall dimmer switch doesn’t require an additional hub. Other notable features include support for scheduling, a built-in brightness indicator as well as on/off switch, dimmer buttons, and more. With over 1,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Macy’s is now offering the Goodful by AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $190, today’s deal is up to 57% off and the lowest price we can find. Similar 6-plant AeroGarden models sell in the $160 range at Amazon for comparison. The countertop garden comes with everything you need to grow your own herbs and veggies indoors, all year round. In includes the LED grow light array along with a reminder system for watering and plant food. In the package you’ll find 6-seed pods to get you going as well: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil, as well as some Miracle-Gro plant food. Rated 4+ stars.

