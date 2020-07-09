RYOBI 18V electric string trimmer falls to $70, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V Electric Cordless String Trimmer for $69.97. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Tackle your outdoor space and clean things up a bit with this fully-electric string trimmer. It packs a cordless design and ships with a 2Ah battery and wall charger. Best of all, there’s no gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Home Depot offers the Grape Solar 200W Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit for $239 shipped. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a basic solar setup. Ships with two 100W panels, a 40A comet PWM charge controller, and all the necessary cabling. Be sure to note, however, that there is no battery included with purchase. This bundle is recommended “for a variety of DC applications, including RVs, 12-Volt battery charging, boats, small pumps, and LED lights.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch for $19.97 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a 20% discount and returns the price to the best we’ve seen in 2020. If you’re in the Philips Hue ecosystem, adding this first-party dimmer switch is a no-brainer. It brings traditional functionality to your lights with a design that fits right in with the switches in your home. You’ll be able to pair multiple bulbs together with dimming functionality, on/off features, and more. I’ve been using a handful of these for years now throughout my home, and can say that the additional capabilities are certainly worth the money, especially at today’s $20 price tag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

