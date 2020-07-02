Kobatl’s 24V Electric String Trimmer and Blower is $129, more in today’s Green Deals

- Jul. 2nd 2020 1:23 pm ET

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 2-piece 24V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit at $129. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but trends around $175. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. This bundle includes everything you need to tidy up outdoor spaces this summer. Both sport a cordless design and it ships with a 60V battery for power, along with a wall charger. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $13.75 Prime shipped. Originally $27 and regularly as much as $20, today’s deal is matching the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon in recent years. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries offer a rechargeable design which helps cut down on waste, but also makes it easier to ensure you always have some batteries around the house. You will not receive a wall charger with this bundle, however. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a 5-year warranty. You can easily ditch the gas and oil routine this summer for a fully-electric model with today’s deal. Includes up to 40-minutes worth of runtime, which should be plenty for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

