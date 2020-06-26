Robomow robotic lawn mowers $350 off with our exclusive code, more in today’s Green Deals

Wellbots is offering Electrek readers $350 off all of the latest Robomow Robot Lawn Mowers when promo code 9TO5MOW is applied during checkout. Prices start at $1,249 on the entry-level model with free shipping across the board. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Robomow offers three different options in today’s sale that are designed for yards varying from small to large. Not only are you eliminating the hassle of weekly mows, there’s no oil or gas to deal with. Even better, constant trimmings help keep your grass healthier and prevent weeds from growing. Smartphone control allows users to set timers and other preferences along the way. It’s arguably the best way to mow your yard in 2020 and we’re the only place you’ll find these discounts today.

Head below for more deals on Rachio smart sprinklers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Rachio R3e 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $129.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular going rate at just about every online retailer including Home Depot. Today’s deal is a match of the second-best offer we’ve tracked since it was announced earlier this year. The Rachio 3e delivers many of the same features as its pricier siblings, but HomeKit support is not on the list. However, the Rachio 3e is still capable of handling many of the same tasks we’ve come to love from the brand’s line of sprinkler controllers. There’s still a heavy focus on automatic scheduling and leveraging the weather to eliminate any issues with simultaneous (and wasteful) watering. It also installs in just 30-minutes, making it easy to get your automated setup started. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,500 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2300PSI 1.48GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $122.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the original nearly $250 price tag and regular $190 going rate. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in months at Amazon. Make the switch to electric this summer and enjoy clean patios, walkways, and more with Sun Joe’s pressure washer. Notable features here include five quick-connect spray nozzles, an adjustable detergent dial, and up to 55-feet up hose and power cable length for plenty of room. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.