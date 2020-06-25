Kobalt’s electric 21-inch lawn mower is $249, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 40V Electric Cordless 21-inch Lawn Mower for $249 shipped. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in a few months. This model ditches the gas and oil design for a fully-electric built. You’ll get up to 40-minutes of run-time here with a 3-in-1 option to mulch, bag, or side discharge your clippings. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on energy-saving smart plugs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

ZhiYiJia US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.43 Prime shipped with the code INTWL94V at checkout. This is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing available. These smart plugs are compact and designed to be used in any area of your home. Each one sports individual Wi-Fi control, giving you the ability to turn them on or off through a smartphone app or via Alexa/Assistant voice commands. These are great for automating table lamps, router reboots, or coffee brewers like you’ve never been able to do before. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

Amazon is currently offering the Wemo Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Light Switch for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. With HomeKit support leading the way, Wemo’s Light Switch is about as versatile as they come with Alexa, Assistant, and other smart home platform integration, as well. Alongside providing a more cost-effective way to get whole-home smart lighting, you’ll benefit from the ability to set schedules, a hub-less design, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 490 customers.

