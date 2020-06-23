50% off Tesla Model 3 wireless phone charger — use code ELECTREK50

All Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles now come standard with a wireless phone charger, but if you bought your Model 3 before it became standard (before June 2020), we have a 50% discount for a great Tesla Model 3 wireless phone charger for you.

For the most part, the Model Y’s interior is extremely similar to Model 3, aside from the bigger cargo space and the eventual third-row seats.

Tesla started Model Y deliveries in March, and when the automaker delivered the first few units, we were surprised to learn that the new electric SUV came standard with a Qi wireless phone charger.

In Model 3, it is only sold as an aftermarket item and doesn’t come standard with the electric car.

Earlier this month, Tesla made the charger standard on Model 3 too.

For the current Tesla Model 3 owners, they have a few options to get their own wireless phone aftermarket.

Tesla offers its own, but it’s expensive at $125.

Nomad was one of the first to market with a premium wireless phone charger built specifically for Model 3 and has similar capabilities as Tesla’s own:

Seamlessly integrates into your Model 3

Optimal dual 7.5W phone wireless charging

LED charging indicators

Compatible with all Qi-enabled devices

Uses both USB ports, see FAQ for more info

2 USB splitters included to enable Dashcam, USB audio, and an additional powered USB port

Optional spacers included for smaller phones

The biggest advantage though is how much cheaper it is compared to Tesla’s. It is $99.95 and Nomad is giving Electrek readers their best deal with a 50% off discount.

Go to Nomad’s website and enter the code ‘ELECTREK50’ for 50% off their Model 3 wireless phone charger.

