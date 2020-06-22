In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

PepsiCo has released its Sustainability Report 2019, and it’s making good headway.

Small local banks are selling off coastal mortgages due to sea rise and flood risk.

Santa Monica and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator will pilot a zero emissions delivery zone.

PepsiCo and sustainability

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has released its 2019 Sustainability Report, and the company appears to be putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to sustainability. The report details PepsiCo’s progress in agriculture, water, climate, packaging, products, and people.

Its focus is on reducing emissions on its three biggest drivers, which is agriculture, packaging, and third-party transportation and distribution.

It’s committed to 100% green electricity for US operations that accounts for over 50% of its global electrical load.

Bakery and Snacks reports:

PepsiCo is well on its way to achieving its target of sourcing 100% of ingredients that are sustainably farmed by the end of 2020.

Further, it’s sustainably sourcing palm oil and cane sugar, incorporating more recycled content into packaging, and reduced emissions from company-owned vending and cooling equipment by 39% from its base year of 2015.

The company reduced its emissions by 6% in 2019. Its goal is to goal to achieve a 20% reduction in emissions by 2030, but declares that it must be more ambitious.

PepsiCo signed the UN’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge in 2020, which has been signed by 249 companies and aims to achieve net zero by 2050.

The company is 88% of the way to using 100% recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable packaging by 2025.

“Underwaterwriting”

Banks are increasingly selling off 30-year mortgages to government-backed buyers like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are government-sponsored and backed by taxpayers, reports the New York Times:

Home buyers are increasingly using mortgages that make it easier for them to stop making their monthly payments and walk away from the loan if the home floods or becomes unsellable or unlivable. More banks are getting buyers in coastal areas to make bigger down payments — often as much as 40% of the purchase price, up from the traditional 20% — a sign that lenders have awakened to climate dangers and want to put less of their own money at risk.

The small regional banks are leading the way on this trend, selling off coastal mortgages the fastest. (A similar trend applies to those who live in areas prone to wildfires.)

According to a paper called “Underwaterwriting” in the journal Climactic Change:

In 2009, local banks sold off 43% of their mortgages in vulnerable zones… about the same share as other areas. But by 2017, the share had jumped by one-third, to 57%, despite staying flat in less vulnerable neighborhoods.

US’ first zero emissions delivery zone

As Electrek reported, the $5 million Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) Impact Fund launched on January 15.

It has just announced that it is putting out a request for information (RFI) for technological solutions to help LACI pilot a zero emissions delivery zone, the first in the US. Santa Monica will be the pilot city for this program.

LACI and Santa Monica are interested in the following types of technologies:

E-cargo bikes and other micromobility devices for last mile delivery of parcels, groceries and food: Vehicles, maintenance, infrastructure, and charging (fixed and mobile), customer interface for check in/check out, fleet management services, etc.

Curb management, including digital curb management, prioritization, signage, driver booking of curb spots, enforcement, etc.

Light-duty and medium-duty electric vehicles (EV) used for last mile delivery of parcels and furniture: Vehicles, EV maintenance, charging (fixed and mobile), fleet management services, mini delivery depots, charge management, etc.

Measurement and tracking solutions for noise and air pollution (including hyper localized), traffic congestion, delivery volumes, telematics, enforcement, etc.

Other innovative solutions that can help make a voluntary last-mile delivery zone succeed (business model solutions, policy solutions, technology solutions, information, and best practice sharing platforms or clearinghouses, etc.)

Applications can be submitted here.

Photo: Crystal Jo/Unsplash

