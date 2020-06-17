It seems that many of today’s lightweight electric scooters are designed to make a quick buck, future problems be darned. But the Inokim Light 2 electric scooter took a different path, focusing instead on safety and longevity in order to create a long-lasting and reliable electric scooter.

To achieve that goal, Inokim had to take into consideration a number of design challenges along the way.

Considering that the company has been in the electric scooter business since 2009 (longer than just about any electric scooter in the world), they’ve learned a thing or two about how to build a scooter that will last.

And now that Inokim has finally entered the US via an exclusive partnership with Miami-based electric scooter company Fluidfreeride, it’s a perfect time to get down and dirty with my first Inokim scooter and learn what sets these machines apart.

Inokim Light 2 e-scooter video review

Check out my video review of the Inokim Light 2 electric scooter below, then continue reading for my full review.

Inokim Light 2 tech specs

Motor: 350W continuous, 650W peak

350W continuous, 650W peak Battery: 36V 10.4 Ah (375 Wh) LG cells

36V 10.4 Ah (375 Wh) LG cells Top speed: 21 mph (33 km/h)

21 mph (33 km/h) Range: real world range of 15-20 miles (25-32km), more if riding slower

real world range of 15-20 miles (25-32km), more if riding slower Weight: 30 lb (13.6 kg)

30 lb (13.6 kg) Load capacity: 220 lb (100 kg)

220 lb (100 kg) Brakes: Maintenance-free front and rear drum brakes

Maintenance-free front and rear drum brakes Tires: 8.5″ x 2″ pneumatic tires

8.5″ x 2″ pneumatic tires Extras: front and rear lights, LED display with built-in thumb throttle, tripmeter, odometer, bell, safety lock on folding mechanism

A scooter built for daily use (and abuse)

On the surface, the Inokim Light 2 has specs that are comparable to other scooters in its class.

We’re talking 20-ish mph top speed, 375Wh battery, lightweight design, LED lights, etc.

But the major difference between the Inokim Light 2 electric scooter and others in the field is the build quality and the design.

First, there are almost no welds on the scooter. In the few places you find them, they look like a masterclass in welding. But for the most part, Inokim has eschewed welding and instead opted for as much CNC manufacturing as possible. Similar to how a MacBook is machined from a solid block of aluminum, Inokim does something similar with its scooters.

The company has a number of patented features that are unique to Inokim. For example, to create an extra safety feature, there is a lock on the folding mechanism that needs to be flipped up before the scooter will fold. It literally can’t fold on you while you’re riding.

Next, the Inokim Light 2 is one of the only electric scooters (maybe the only one?) to offer dual drum brakes. Some people think of drum brakes as old technology. And to be fair, they are. But when it comes to safety and longevity on scooters whose brakes ride just an inch or two above the pavement, nothing compares to drum brakes. They last for many thousands of miles without needing adjusting and they work in all weather conditions, unlike disc or rim brakes that lose braking power quickly in rain or when riding through puddles. There’s also no exposed disc to get bashed on rocks or curbs right at brake rotor level.

The Inokim Light 2 features an elongated stem instead of the traditional tubular stem, which helps it resist bending moments and cuts down on the infamous steering column wobble that plagues so many electric scooters out there.

The scooter is also designed with a drop deck that puts as much of the scooter and battery weight below the wheel axles. That increases the stability of the scooter by lowering its center of gravity. The downside is you might scrape it on curbs more often if you ride down them instead of picking your scooter up. But the upside is the scooter always feels safer and more stable during riding.

For $1,199, the Inokim is definitely not the cheapest scooter in its class. If you want a cheaper way to get into electric scooters, there are plenty. But even with higher prices, Inokim has succeeded for years because riders know that they’re getting a scooter that will hold up to many years of daily use.

I certainly enjoyed testing out the Inokim Light 2 scooter, but I also got a sense of its limits as well. There’s no suspension, meaning the only thing between you and bumpier roads are the air-filled tires. You definitely want to avoid potholes on this scooter, though that’s true of just about any scooter. I accidentally hit a few that snuck up on me. The ride was rougher than I had hoped but I still made it out intact. That being said, ride slowly and watch out for obstacles.

Or as Inokim’s VP of business development Yoshi Bluth explained to me when I visited the Inokim headquarters:

If you’re riding at top speed 100% of the time, something is wrong. Either you need a bigger scooter, or else you need to pull over to the side of the road to stop and think about why you got an electric scooter in the first place: To get to your destination safely and easily.

(They’re big on safety, if you hadn’t caught that yet.)

And of course Inokim has bigger, faster, and more powerful electric scooters. I’ll be reviewing the Inokim OX next, which is just that type of scooter.

But Inokim also prides itself on its smaller, lighter and more portable electric scooters like the Light 2. These are scooters that can handle all of a rider’s daily commuting tasks for easy commutes in the city, yet are small enough and easy enough to fold that they won’t cramp your style when you get to your destination.

And in that way, the Inokim Light 2 seems to have nailed it.

The fact that it will still be around in the years to come (and that the company will be too, in case you ever need service) is the cherry on top.

