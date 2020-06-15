Tesla leak shows Model 3 with 100 kWh battery pack, would have over 400-mile range

A new Tesla leak shows that the automaker has Model 3 vehicles with 100 kWh battery packs, which would result in over 400 miles of range.

Late last year, Tesla hacker ‘Green’ found some code hinting at a Model 3 with a 100 kWh battery pack and Ludicrous mode.

While those features were found in the code, it wasn’t clear if Tesla planned to bring the configuration to production.

Now another hacker going by ‘Zeus M3’ on Twitter got access to Tesla’s factory mode and found a configuration of Model 3 with a 100 kWh battery pack.

He shared a screenshot of a Model 3 on ‘Factory Mode’:

Green confirmed that Model 3 vehicles with 100 kWh battery packs exist:

“I know they exist. I was hoping to get direct access to one soon, but it looks like you beat me to it.” He added: “I know more than this one exist outside of Tesla test labs.”

100 kWh battery pack for Model 3 is a massive increase over the current biggest Model 3 pack, which is about 75 kWh.

A 100 kWh in a Model 3 would undoubtedly result in over 400 miles of range – up from 322 miles in current Model 3 Long Range vehicles.

Electrek's Take

To be clear, it doesn’t mean that this configuration is going to make it to production, but it is a real possibility at this point.

It could also just be a test mule for Tesla’s new battery cells/packs.

Either way, it’s exciting.

A 100 kWh battery pack in a Model 3 and Model Y would result in Tesla increasing its lead in long-range vehicles and pushing the range to a level where it is competitive with any gasoline-powered vehicle.

Furthermore, it would show a significant improvement in energy density since it has been believed that the form factor of the Model 3 battery pack would top off at about 80 kWh of energy capacity.

That could mean that Tesla is using new more energy-dense cells – possibly its own battery cells produced as part of the Roadrunner project.

I could actually see Tesla bringing this to production since it would fit in the lineup following the Model 3 price drop.

With the Long Range Dual Motor now starting at just $47,000, I could see a Model 3 Long Range Plus starting at $55,000 with over 400 miles of range.

However, if Tesla does that, it also needs to come up with a longer-range battery pack option for Model S and Model X, which we have been expecting for a while.

Considering we are due for the new tri-motor Plaid mode powertrain for Model S, all the stars might be lining up for some of those upgrades to happen.

