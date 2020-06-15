Quick Charge Podcast: June 15, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla leak shows Model 3 with 100 kWh battery pack, would have over 400-mile range
- Tesla is officially approved as electric utility in the UK — but why?
- Tesla deploys new Megapacks at ‘WindCharger’ project
- Tesla starts deliveries in Big 3’s backyard after years of fighting
- Ford/EA offer first five DC quick-charging sessions free to Mustang Mach-E buyers
- Electric car charge points soar to 7.3 million chargers, 60% growth in public chargers
- EGEB: BP will slash up to $17.5 billion off the value of its assets
- ‘Transportation Fairness Alliance’ is uncovered as an anti-EV lobby group
- Say goodbye: The only made-in-America electric scooter company closes
- Surface604 Shred review: Can a hub motor really shred?
