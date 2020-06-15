GreenWorks Pro 60V Electric Lawn Mower is $499, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the GreenWorks Pro 60V Self-propelled 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $499 shipped. That’s down as much as $200 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model ships with two batteries and a wall charger. You’ll get 25-inches of cutting width and up to 60-minutes of continuous run-time, making it a great option for mid-size yards. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Portable Explorer 1000 Power Station for $899.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is a new all-time low by default. Featuring a 1002Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports three 1000W AC outlets alongside a pair of 16W USB-C and 2.4A USB-A ports. Now that warmer weather has arrived, having Jackery’s power station on-hand will ensure you’re ready for everything from camping trips to other outdoor excursions. Over 120 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $27.99 shipped when code 30KASASTRIP has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps and more. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There’s also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

