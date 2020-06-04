Sun Joe Electric Wood Chipper is $85, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 15A Electric Wood Chipper and Shredder for $84.99 shipped. Usually $110 or so, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. There’s no need for gas or oil with Sun Joe’s electric woodcutter. Just in time for winter, you’ll be able to chop up enough wood to start your fire or mulch the garden. This model has a “powerful” 15A motor, built-in wheels, and includes a two-year warranty. It’s a #1 best-seller over at Amazon where over 550 reviewers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo for $99 shipped. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. It’s nearly summer, so now is a great time to pick up a new string trimmer and blower kit while making the switch to electric at the same time. You won’t have to deal with gas or oil any longer and the included 18V battery is compatible with RYOBI’s entire lineup of tools. Also ships with a wall charger. RYOBI makes some of the best (and affordable) tools out there, so if you’re looking to make the change this summer, this is a great option. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,600 Home Depot reviewers.

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb HomeKit Dimmer for $29.95 shipped. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen to date, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Lutron’s latest smart home accessory converts your typical light switches into HomeKit-enabled ones without having to do a pesky install. The battery-powered dimmer knob fits right onto an existing switch and allows you to control Philips Hue lights and or any other Zigbee accessory. Over 370 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

