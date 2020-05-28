Watch Tesla Cybertruck drive into The Boring Company’s tunnel

The Tesla Cybertruck may not be getting any smaller, but at least it fits inside The Boring Company’s test tunnel under Los Angeles.

CNBC and Jay Leno’s Garage have been teasing an episode of the latter’s show featuring Elon Musk and the Tesla Cybertruck prototype for a month now.

We have seen several teasers, but now the full segment has launched.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of new information in it other than the retractable vault cover is strong enough to support Musk’s weight and that the Cybertruck fits inside The Boring Company’s tunnel under Los Angeles.

Here’s the full segment on the Tesla Cybertruck including the drive inside the tunnel:

The show was successful in getting new information out about the electric pickup truck.

It was filmed back in January and back then, Tesla was still planning to make the production version of the Cybertruck smaller than the prototype.

At that point, Musk was talking about 5% smaller, which he later updated to 3%.

After CNBC released a teaser of Musk mentioning the plan, the CEO corrected the information announcing that it wasn’t in the plans for the Cybertruck anymore.

The production version of the electric pickup truck will be about as big as the prototype.

The Tesla Cybertruck prototype is 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide, and 75 inches tall or about the same size as a Ford F150 Supercrew.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains and start at $49,000.

A cheaper and lower range version of the Tesla Cybertruck that should start at just $40,000 is going to be available later.

The automaker has yet to announce a location for the factory where the electric pickup truck is going to be built, but an announcement is expected soon.

