Get a 330W portable power station for solar at $222, more in today’s Green Deals

PioneerOne via Amazon offers the BALDR Portable Power Station with Solar for $221.99 shipped when promo code TNXALLWA is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $280 price tag and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. This model delivers everything you need for a portable generator, including multiple USB ports, AC and DC compatibility, and the option to connect your solar panel. It has 330W of total power, and you can use it to juice up small refrigerators and the like in an emergency. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers its Echo Dot bundled with a Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $69. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is valued at $119 as the Echo Dot usually sells for upwards of $50 and the thermostat is listed at $69 typically. Echo Dot delivers access to Alexa and a host of other smart features, making it a great pair with the bundled smart thermostat. You’ll be able to easily change temperatures and more via Alexa. Plus, Echo Dot plays music from various services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can leverage the smart thermostat to create schedules and monitor temperatures on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We’ve now spotted the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) for $79 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is within $7 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

