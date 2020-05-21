Get two energy-saving TP-Link smart plugs for $17, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $16.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $25 with today’s deal marking a return to Amazon’s all-time low. You’ll be able to count on Google Assistant and Alexa control here, alongside energy savings thanks to integrated scheduling functionality via the free smartphone app. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on ecobee smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $174.01 shipped. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $4 of the all-time low from March, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. ecobee3 lite brings HomeKit control to your heating and cooling setup. Alongside the expected perks of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control, you’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration for automations. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront offers its 15000mAh Solar Power Bank for $18.99 Prime shipped when applying code 8X7BJIQL at checkout. Down from $37, today’s offer saves you 48%, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This solar-powered portable charger features a 15000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Sure the idea of hitting the beach may be far off, but even so, this will be a notable accessory to have in your kit for refueling devices while hanging in your backyard and more. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 330 customers.

