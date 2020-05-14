Kobalt’s Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo is $129, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 2-piece 24V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit at $129. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but trends around $175. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. This bundle includes everything you need to tidy up outdoor spaces this summer. Both sport a cordless design and it ships with a 60V battery for power, along with a wall charger. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart dimmers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer for $34.91 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $50 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Leviton’s sleek in-wall dimmer notably offers support for HomeKit, making it easy to control your lights and more with Siri. It supports 3-way setups with up to four remote dimming units, so you can set the mood accordingly. Be sure to note, that it does require a neutral wire for install. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Meross Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its Smart Dimmer Light Switches for $27.99 shipped when coupon code KR5WXKGK has been applied during checkout. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If you’ve got an Alexa or Assistant-powered smart home, these dimmer switches are an affordable way to upgrade and automate your space. With dedicated dimming buttons, anyone can feel empowered to adjust the lighting whether they are used to smart devices or not. I used a similar switches in my last home and was very happy with my decision. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.