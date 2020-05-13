Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is $100, more in today’s Green Deals

- May. 13th 2020 1:24 pm ET

0

Sam’s Club offers the Sun Joe 2080PSI 1.65GPM Electric Pressure Washer and Accessory Kit for $99.98 shipped. As a comparison, you’d pay over $140 at Amazon for a comparable model, and today’s deal is the best we can find by 20%. Notable features here include a 14.5A electric motor and adjustable pressure up to 2000PSI. With no oil or gas to deal with, you’ll be clean and fume-free. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $174.10. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,100 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off various solar and smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining today is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Power Inverter and Controller for $129.88. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $170 for the panel alone with today’s deal representing a total value of $225. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author