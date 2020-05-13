Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is $100, more in today’s Green Deals

Sam’s Club offers the Sun Joe 2080PSI 1.65GPM Electric Pressure Washer and Accessory Kit for $99.98 shipped. As a comparison, you’d pay over $140 at Amazon for a comparable model, and today’s deal is the best we can find by 20%. Notable features here include a 14.5A electric motor and adjustable pressure up to 2000PSI. With no oil or gas to deal with, you’ll be clean and fume-free. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $174.10. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,100 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off various solar and smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining today is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Power Inverter and Controller for $129.88. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $170 for the panel alone with today’s deal representing a total value of $225. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

