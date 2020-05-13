This one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle is fighting COVID-19

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle is already rather unique among its peers, but H-D has created a special, one-of-a-kind LiveWire that is being auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to the United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

To create a one-of-one bike for the occasion, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire up for auction has been customized with a unique paint job and graphics package created by the Harley-Davidson styling and design team. The bike also sports a full array of carbon fiber parts including carbon fiber Speed Screen Blade, Tail Section Cowl, and Tank Trim, and the LiveWire will also be signed by members of the Davidson family.

To make this LiveWire even more special, H-D used the 500th LiveWire from the original 500 “First Strike” bikes. So not only is this the last chance to get a First Strike LiveWire electric motorcycle, but it’s also going to remain a one-of-one bike that will never be reproduced again.

According to the auction site, the winning bidder will also receive a unique delivery experience:

In addition to the custom LiveWire, the winning bidder and a guest will have the opportunity to take part in an exclusive delivery experience and “behind-the-scenes” Harley-Davidson tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This private, hosted experience will include domestic roundtrip airfare for two, two nights hotel accommodations, and a behind-the-scenes archival tour of the Harley-Davidson Museum. It is an unparalleled look at the heritage and future of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

The auction will run through May 26th and will be conducted by Bonhams entirely online to encourage social distancing.

As the United Way Worldwide’s President and CEO elaborated:

When entire communities come together to support people in times of need, organizations like United Way are able to make a real difference in people’s lives. The funds raised by auctioning this customized motorcycle will allow us to better provide needed services for individuals and families recovering from COVID-19 and support our efforts to bring communities back stronger than before. Thank you Harley-Davidson, Bonhams, and everyone involved in supporting this special event.

