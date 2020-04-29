Get three energy-monitoring smart plugs for $18, more in today’s Green Deals

KT-KMC via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Wi-Fi Smart Plugs with Energy Monitoring for $18.45 Prime shipped when promo code 8XPB89MP is applied during checkout. Regularly $35 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. Aside from smart home functionality with Alexa and Assistant support, these plugs offer energy monitoring functionality. This makes it easy to stay on top of energy vampires and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Ryobi’s electric pressure washer, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous 2020 mentions. With warmer weather upon us, now is a great time to invest in a pressure washer to clean off the winter grime. This model offers a fully electric design, so you won’t have to fret with oil or gas, and offers up to 1600PSI of pressure. You’ll also be able to pump 1.2GPM, making it a solid option for light cleanups on your deck, garage door, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Meross Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four of its Smart Light Switches for $34.99 shipped when coupon code QD2RPREI has been applied during checkout. That’s 30% off the typical rate there, works out to just under $8.75 per unit, and is arguably among the best smart light switch offers we’ve tracked. Once installed, these light switches can be toggled using the Meross app, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings. This makes them a great fit for anyone who has some products within the Amazon, Google, or Samsung ecosystem. Installation is said to take around 15-minutes, and these ship with a wall plate, but can also be used with many other styles that you have around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.