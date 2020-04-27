Save on Atmor tankless water heaters from $60, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Woot offers a selection of Atmor Tankless Water Heaters with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Atmor 3kW 110V Tankless Water Heater for $59.99. That’s down 50% from the original price and down $30 from the regular going rate. Going with a tankless water heater is a great to cut down on energy expenses throughout your home. In fact, Atmor puts estimates at 50% less as opposed to traditional alternatives. Rated 4+ stars.

Head below for more deals on Nest smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

BuyDig is currently bundling a Nest Thermostat E with a Hello Video Doorbell for $239 shipped when code LSR27 has been applied at checkout. Normally you’d pay $398 for the thermostat and doorbell, with today’s offer being the current combined sale prices by $90 and matching the 2020 low. This bundle is the perfect way to expand your Assistant-enabled smart home beyond just controlling connected plugs and the like. Nest Thermostat E will have you adjusting temperature by voice or setting automations to keep your home cool through the summer. Throw in the Hello Video Doorbell, and you’ll be able to monitor package deliveries and front porch activity with motion alerts. Both accessories carry 4.7/5 star ratings from thousands of shoppers.

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest in black for $81.11 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 19% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. For comparison, this is also the best price in almost a year. AeroGarden Harvest can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. It’s perfect for growing some fresh herbs or veggies, especially for those who don’t have room for a full setup outdoors. To help kickstart your garden, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.