DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer for $249 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $300 or more with a total value of $325. This bundle includes everything you need to ditch the gas and oil routine for spring. The string trimmer is great for outdoor cleanups, while the hedge trimmer will help shape bushes and more. Ideal for quick cleanups around your property. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $40, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new low this year. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 410 customers. Head below for more.

BEAUDENS US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 166Wh Portable Power Station for $98.99 shipped with the code WYLB7SK3 at checkout. This is down from its regular rate of around $130, its recent drop to $110 on Amazon, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering dual 2.4A USB outputs, a QuickCharge 3.0 port, two 12V plugs, and a 110V outlet, this portable battery station is designed to run it all. Thanks to its handy, portable design, you can bring this portable battery with you everywhere you go. Want to know the best part? This portable battery can be recharged via a solar panel for a true off-grid experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

