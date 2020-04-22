Power your smartphone and more with this $39 solar charger, more in today’s Green Deals

RAVPower offers its 24W 3-port Solar Charger for $39.49 shipped when promo code PC005MR is applied during checkout. Discount reflected at final checkout. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and the best we can find. This solar-powered model offers 24W of sun-capturing capabilities with three USB ports that provide as much as 2.4A per device. Ideal for leveraging the power of the sun to charge your various devices around the house. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden for $209.99 shipped. Typically fetching $294, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $10 of the 2020 low, and is the best in months. Bring the garden indoors with AeroGarden’s Bounty grower. It can cultivate up to nine plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Smartphone integration makes it easy to control the garden environment, check plant food level, and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

