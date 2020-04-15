Anker’s electric cordless chainsaw is $160, more in today’s Green Deals

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Roav 14-inch 36V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $159.99 shipped when promo code CORDLESS159 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for $190 or more and has never been offered for less at Amazon. Notable specs here include a 14-inch chain that’s backed by a 36V motor. You can count on up to 30-minutes of continuous runtime that amounts to roughly 148 cuts. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Emerson’s HomeKit smart thermostat, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat for $92.31 shipped. Normally selling for $129, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $7 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Emerson’s smart thermostat works with your Siri and more right out of the box. While it doesn’t have as flashy of a design as other smart thermostats, it’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit-enabled temperature control to your setup. It also works with Alexa and Assistant, offering plenty of flexibility for incorporating the thermostat into your preferred smart home system. Over 4,700 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

RAVPower is currently offering its 28W 2-Port Solar Charger for $45.99 shipped when code CARE40 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $68 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks a new all-time low. Armed with dual 2.4A USB ports, this 28W solar charger can charge two devices simultaneously. Whether you plan on going for a hike to combat the social distancing blues, or just want to refuel your phone with the sun while lounging out back, this charger is a notable option. It folds up when not in use, conveniently stowing away in your bag. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.