Get WiOn’s Outdoor 3-outlet Smart Plug for just $7 in today’s Green Deals, more

Amazon offers the WiOn Outdoor Wi-Fi 3-outlet Smart Plug for $7.06 Primed shipped. That’s good for $13 off the regular price at other retailers, an Amazon all-time low and the best that we’ve seen. If you have existing outdoor lights, this is an easy way to add smartphone control without breaking the bank. Automatic scheduling helps cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Ideal for those popular string lights seen in just about every backyard patio across America. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Target is offering the Segway Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter plus GoKart Kit for $999.99 shipped. However, if you’re a RedCard member, the price drops even further, falling to $949.99 shipped. Redeeming the discounted price is simple, just add the GoKart Kit and the white or black Scooter to your cart and the price will drop automatically. Normally, you’d pay around $1,290 for buying the GoKart Kit and Scooter separately. The $1,000 price is a match for our last mention, though RedCard holders will score a new all-time low. While social distancing, you can still head outside and enjoy the great outdoors. These two ride-ons make that much more fun, allowing you to zip around your neighborhood or yard while enjoying some nice, fresh air. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit Starter Set at $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Aqara’s smart home system works with HomeKit out of the box and this starter kit is a great way to outfit your house. Included here is the necessary hub as well as a smart plug, door and window sensor, motion detector, and a mini switch. Plus, thanks to being centered around Zigbee connectivity, you’re looking at a more reliable setup than typical devices based around Wi-Fi and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for some additional information.

