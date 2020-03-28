Tesla Cybertruck: top 10 countries reserving the electric pickup truck

Tesla Cybertruck aims to help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the US by electrifying the market’s biggest segment: pickup trucks. Americans love their pickup trucks, but they are other markets are also showing some decent interest in the new electric pickup truck.

Here are the top 10 countries reserving the Tesla Cybertruck.

After the unveiling, Tesla started taking pre-orders for the truck with a $100 deposit per reservation.

CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla received over 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within a week of unveiling the vehicle.

Tesla stopped updating its reservation tally, but other crowdsourced estimated counts put the total between 450,000 and 500,000 Cybertruck reservations.

One of those tallies is kept by the CybertruckTalk.com forum.

Earlier this month, we reported on their survey of 1,400 Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders showing the top 10 states for Cybertruck pre-orders.

As their dataset grows, they are now looking at the global mix of Cybertruck reservations:

“Data crowdsourced by more than 1800 members of the Tesla enthusiast community, and shared with CybertruckTalk.com, reveals the top countries for Cybertruck reservations. Although Tesla has not published figures regarding the distribution of Cybertruck orders by country, this is a look at where the Cybertruck is most popular! It’s not surprising to see that the United States is the most popular country, but others may surprise you.”

Here’s the list:

Top 10 Countries for Cybertruck Pre-Orders

United States (76.25%) Canada (10.43%) Australia (3.16%) United Kingdom (1.39%) Norway (1.11%) Germany (1.05%) Sweden (0.83%) Netherlands (0.67%) France (0.44%) Iceland (0.44%)

Indeed, some countries are surprising.

Of course, let me preface it by making it clear that this data is obviously far from perfect. While 1,800 orders is a good amount of data, the fact that the forum is in English skews the data toward English-speaking countries, which hold the first 4 positions in the top 10.

Nonetheless, there are still some interesting results, like Iceland. If we assume 500,000 reservations, 0.44% would still be more than 2,000 trucks, which is a lot for a super small auto market like Iceland.

The CybertruckTalk.com forum has also been keeping a tally of the mix of the different versions of the Tesla Cybertruck.

According to the tally, only 17% of reservation holders want the single motor Cybertruck, which is the less expensive version starting at just $40,000

The rest want the dual motor and tri-motor versions at an almost even split with a slight edge for the dual motor version, which starts at about $50,000.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains and start at $49,000.

